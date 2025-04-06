Open Menu

Man Injures Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Man injures wife

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A man injured his wife in a knife attack over a domestic dispute in Uch area of Ahmadpur East.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that incident took place in Mankik Noshahra Chowk Bhatta Road,

Tranda Basharat, Uch where Saeedan Bibi (30) was stabbed to injured by her husband over

domestic dispute.

The victim was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC).

Police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

31 seconds ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

51 seconds ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

31 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

31 minutes ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

46 minutes ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

4 hours ago
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

5 hours ago
 US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

12 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan