Man Injures Wife
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A man injured his wife in a knife attack over a domestic dispute in Uch area of Ahmadpur East.
Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that incident took place in Mankik Noshahra Chowk Bhatta Road,
Tranda Basharat, Uch where Saeedan Bibi (30) was stabbed to injured by her husband over
domestic dispute.
The victim was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC).
Police have registered a case against the suspect.
Further investigation was underway.
