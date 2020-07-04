UrduPoint.com
Man Injures Wife, Mother-in-law Over Refusal Of Returning Home

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:21 PM

Man injures wife, mother-in-law over refusal of returning home

A person opened fire and injured his wife and mother-in - law over refusal of returning home by wife in Alipur police station premises

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A person opened fire and injured his wife and mother-in - law over refusal of returning home by wife in Alipur police station premises.

According to details, a person namely Zaman Rind resident of Khanewal went to bring his wife Rukhsana Bibi back who was living in her parents house after quarreling over some domestic issues.

She refused to go with her husband. In a fit of rage, Zaman alongwith his three unknown accomplices opened fire in his in-laws home in which his mother - in-law Shamshad Mai and wife sustained serious bullet injuries.The outlaws managed to escape from there by taking two kids.

Upon receiving the information, police reached on the spot and shifted the injured women to hospital.

Police have registered the case and started raids for arresting the accused.

