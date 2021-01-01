(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested person for his alleged involvement in murder of German national and recovered vehicle from him used in the crime, police said.

According to details, the victim Noel Mathias Do Rego was shot dead near his residence in G-10/4 on Tuesday by two persons, when he resisted them during dacoity attempt.

The assailants managed to escape after the incident, however, the police collected evidences from the scene and started investigated into the matter by using modern technology.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice of this incident and constituted a police team under the supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk to trace the criminals. The police team succeeded to arrest the main accused Nasr Uddin and was conducting raids to arrest the other culprit.

Police also recovered the vehicle used in this crime and further investigation was underway.