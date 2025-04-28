Man Involved In Illegal Currency Exchange Held
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Monday
arrested a suspect involved in illegal foreign Currency transactions.
According to FIA officials, the suspect identified as Sajid Rehman
was allegedly operating illegal currency exchanges without a valid
license and failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding
the recovered currencies.
The FIA recovered a significant amount of local and foreign currency
including one million cash, along with 800 US Dollars and 4,000 Saudi
Riyals in foreign currencies.
Additionally, various prize bonds, mobile phones, and other pieces of
evidence were also recovered from the suspect.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Future investigation was underway.
