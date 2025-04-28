Open Menu

Man Involved In Illegal Currency Exchange Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Monday

arrested a suspect involved in illegal foreign Currency transactions.

According to FIA officials, the suspect identified as Sajid Rehman

was allegedly operating illegal currency exchanges without a valid

license and failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding

the recovered currencies.

The FIA recovered a significant amount of local and foreign currency

including one million cash, along with 800 US Dollars and 4,000 Saudi

Riyals in foreign currencies.

Additionally, various prize bonds, mobile phones, and other pieces of

evidence were also recovered from the suspect.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Future investigation was underway.

