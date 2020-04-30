Man involved in illegal kidney transplant arrested

The Civil Lines Police Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Civil Lines Police Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplant.

The police, led by SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad, conducted a raid at a clinic and arrested one Zulfiqar. The accused was wanted to police for the last five years. The accused used to bring people to Lahore and sell out their kidneys for big amounts. The accused was also involved in many cases of bogus cheques worth Rs 20 million.