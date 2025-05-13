Man Involved In Killing Of Wife Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in murdering his wife
in Bhutapur, in the jurisdiction of City Police Station Muzaffargarh.
According to the police spokesperson, the suspect allegedly killed his wife with an axe
on December 17, 2024, over suspicion of her character.
After committing the crime,
he fled away to Balochistan.
During interrogation, the motive behind the murder was confirmed to be suspicion
over his wife's character.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh stated that the accused will be brought to justice
and awarded punishment as per the law.
