Man Involved In Killing Of Wife Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man involved in killing of wife arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in murdering his wife

in Bhutapur, in the jurisdiction of City Police Station Muzaffargarh.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect allegedly killed his wife with an axe

on December 17, 2024, over suspicion of her character.

After committing the crime,

he fled away to Balochistan.

During interrogation, the motive behind the murder was confirmed to be suspicion

over his wife's character.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh stated that the accused will be brought to justice

and awarded punishment as per the law.

