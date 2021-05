SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged killer of a person.

According to police, Muhammad Mohsin of Chak No 24-SB had killed Gulbaz over monetary issues last week, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station.

A police team headed by SHO Bhagtanwala Muhammad Waqas tracedthe accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.