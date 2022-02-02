Man involved in raping minor girl gets life imprisonment

Additional District and Session Judge Jalalpur Pirwala on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused of raping a minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Jalalpur Pirwala on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused of raping a minor girl.

According to prosecution, accused Adeel had raped a twelve years old girl at Mauza Shadi Kachala in 2019.

Police had arrested the accused and conducted investigations on modern lines and submitted Challan before the court, police spokesman said.

Deciding the case, the judge awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the accused.