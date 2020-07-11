Man involved in suicide attack near Data Darbar sentenced to prison

(@fidahassanain)

Mohsin Khan, the convict, was awarded life-time imprisonment on two counts besides 14-year jail by after he was found guilty of facilitating terrorists for carrying out suicide attack near the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash (a.r) in May 2019.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2020) A man who facilitated terrorists to carry out suicide attack outside the shrine building of known saint Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash (a.r) sentenced by an Anti-Terrorism Court here on Saturday.

Mohsin Khan, the convict, was awarded life-time imprisonment on two counts besides 14-year jail by after he was found guilty of facilitating terrorists for attack near the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash (a.r) in May 2019

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured in suicide attack outside Shrine of known saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhash on May 8, 2019.

The prosecution established before the court that the accused played the role of “facilitator” in suicide attack outside the shrine of great saint Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash. He was spotted calling to the people controlling the suicide bomber just few minutes before the suicide attack.

A police van and official deployed there for security embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The court directed the convict to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation to every injured person of the incident.

At least five policemen were among the dead, provincial police chief Arif Nawaz told reporters shortly after the attack.

Previously, the court awarded him death sentence to the convict on 22 counts.

Footage from the scene showed a badly damaged police vehicle and debris strewn in front of the shrine.

Provincial police chief said police were the target of the bombing.

“Police were the target because the direction [the attacker] came from, he could have done a lot of damage [in the market], but he went straight to the vehicle,” he added.