Man Involved In Triple Murder Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A man involved in a triple murder case was arrested on Friday near Naguman Bridge by the police.

Daudzai police said a man named Sahad had shot dead three persons in the house of his brother-in-law some days before and was at large.

Police after receiving information about presence of the accused conducted a raid and arrested him near Naguman Bridge. A pistol used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police shifted Sahad to police station for further interrogation.

