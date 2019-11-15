Man involved in triple murder arrested

A man involved in a triple murder case was arrested on Friday near Naguman Bridge by the police

Daudzai police said a man named Sahad had shot dead three persons in the house of his brother-in-law some days before and was at large.

Police after receiving information about presence of the accused conducted a raid and arrested him near Naguman Bridge. A pistol used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police shifted Sahad to police station for further interrogation.