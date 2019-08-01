Man jailed for assaulting magistrate in Dera Ghazi Khan

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Dera Ghazi Khan Thursday sentenced a man to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a magistrate in April 2016

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court Dera Ghazi Khan Thursday sentenced a man to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a magistrate in April

ATC Judge Shakir Hassan sentenced Naseer Ahmad (60) to five-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine under Section 7(h) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

He was awarded two-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 506 PPC along with Rs 20,000 fine.

The attacker will also be subjected to two-year rigorous imprisonment with Rs 20,000 fine under Section 353 PPC, one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine under Section 186 PPC and another six-month rigorous imprisonment under Section 228 PPC also.

He will face an additional imprisonment in case of default.

The FIR was registered against the accused on April 19, 2016 on a written complaint of Muhammad Hussain, the stenographer of Magistrate Section 30, Muhammad Masrooq Ashiq, under sections 324, 506-B, 353, 186, 228 PPC and Section 7 of the ATA 1997 with police station Civil Lines DG Khan on charges of intimidating and assaulting a public servant and his reader Muhammad Ijaz.

However, the convict was acquitted of the offence punishable under Section 324 PPC.