Man Jailed For Inciting Rottweiler Bites Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A man was booked and jailed for inciting his rottweiler to bite a minor girl in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police said that seven-year-old Mehwish had traded barbs with the children of the accused, David messiah a few days ago.

Abida Bibi, the wife of Zulfikar recorded a statement with Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station that when her daughter moved out to buy snacks from the local general store, David messiah came across her and incited his rottweiler to attack her daughter. After which the animal jumped at the girl and bit her chest, face, arms and backside badly.

Neighbours hearing the cries of the girl rushed to protect her from further infliction and shifted the girl to a nearby hospital on self-help where she's still under treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) taking notice of the incident directed the police to take all necessary measures for offering justice to the victim's family.

