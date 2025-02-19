Man jailed for life for raping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The criminal who raped his 12-year-old niece has been sentenced by the court to life imprisonment.

According to the details, the criminal Shoaib had raped his niece in the absence of his family. The case of the incident was registered in November 2023 at Saddar Wah Police Station.

In view of the solid evidence and effective prosecution of the case, they sentenced the criminal and also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000.0

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, while appreciating the investigation team for getting the criminal to the punishment has directed to further enhance vigilance on such menace.

"Violence against women and children is intolerable, the punishment of the criminal is a victory of justice", said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.