Man Jailed For Life For Raping
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The criminal who raped his 12-year-old niece has been sentenced by the court to life imprisonment.
According to the details, the criminal Shoaib had raped his niece in the absence of his family. The case of the incident was registered in November 2023 at Saddar Wah Police Station.
In view of the solid evidence and effective prosecution of the case, they sentenced the criminal and also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000.0
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, while appreciating the investigation team for getting the criminal to the punishment has directed to further enhance vigilance on such menace.
"Violence against women and children is intolerable, the punishment of the criminal is a victory of justice", said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO visits basic health centers3 minutes ago
-
Zafar Agha Chairperson 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program Committee, USA, Visits CMC Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist incident in Barkhan3 minutes ago
-
Man jailed for life for raping3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare system13 minutes ago
-
PM invites Bahrain's businessmen to invest in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court:13 minutes ago
-
Technical education cornerstone for national development: Fawad Hashim13 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage hall for violations23 minutes ago
-
Health minister promises upgradation of THQ in Kot Addu23 minutes ago
-
IFA takes bold steps to cut salt intake, promotes healthier eating33 minutes ago
-
DC launches second phase of 30-day big catch-up campaign33 minutes ago