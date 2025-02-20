Man jailed for supplying drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A Court has sentenced a drug supplier to jail for 9 years along with fine.

According to the details, the criminal Abid Hussain was arrested by Naseerabad Police in August 2023 after 1 kg, 250 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

Besides the imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs.200,000.0.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the investigation and legal teams of the police department for effective prosecution.