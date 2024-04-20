Open Menu

Man Kidnapped In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A man was abducted near the Nawababad area in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station, on Saturday.

According to his brother, Aqib went out to meet his friends when unknown abductors shifted him to an unknown location, leaving his family distressed.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

