Man Kidnapped In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A man was abducted near the Nawababad area in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station, on Saturday.
According to his brother, Aqib went out to meet his friends when unknown abductors shifted him to an unknown location, leaving his family distressed.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mud house collapsed, two injured25 seconds ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to procure 500000 tons wheat33 seconds ago
-
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM7 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred police constable10 minutes ago
-
13 people died in recent heavy rains in KP11 minutes ago
-
Two women held on drug smuggling charges, over 6 kg hashish recovered11 minutes ago
-
Two injured in house collapse21 minutes ago
-
Female loots beauty parlour at gunpoint21 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses dignified return of Afghan refugees21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Election material distribution point31 minutes ago
-
Modi’s Aug 5, 2019 move exacerbated resentment, alienation in IIOJK: Omar Abdullah31 minutes ago
-
President summons Senate session on April 2541 minutes ago