Man Kidnapped On Gunpoint From Kila Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:16 PM

Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

Unidentified armed men abducted a man on gunpoint in Kila Abdullah district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed men abducted a man on gunpoint in Kila Abdullah district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim Mehrab Khan was on way home when armed men came there and took him away to unidentified destination at gunpoint.

Police on information reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

