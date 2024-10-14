Man kill as tractor fell into well

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A man was killed when a tractor fell into a well in Mussa Khel near Wah Bachran,here on Monday.

According to details,one Allah Baksh r/o Musa Khel was working at a 'dera' when his tractor fell into the well while he was reversing it.

Consequently,he died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

The concerned police handed over the body to his heirs after completing legal formalities.