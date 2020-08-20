Man killed 11 family members near Sukkur

A grandfather with his three sons slaughtered 11 members of his own family, including wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, in Pano Aqil's village of Haliajvi on Wednesday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A grandfather with his three sons slaughtered 11 members of his own family, including wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, in Pano Aqil's village of Haliajvi on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Wahabullah Indhar, stabbed to death 11 members of his family, including wife, three sons and four daughters, besides killing his daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. Five of the victims were children ranging from one to eight years. Besides the 42-year-old wife, the eldest victims were only 18-19 years old, leaving most of the villagers and people of the neighboring villages deeply shocked. All the victims were slain in their sleep and carried marks of multiple stabbing wounds.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo, with a team of forensic experts, collected evidence from the crime scene and conducted inquiries into the spine chilling murders.

The victims included Wahabullah's wife 42-year-old Ruqaiya, daughters 18-years-old Iqra, 8-years-old Isra, 6-years-old Suriya, 5-year-old Hajani and three sons, including four-year-old Mehmood Asad, three-year-old Mehmood Ahsan and the youngest one-year-old victim who could not be identified.

The other victims included 19-year-old daughter-in-law Naseema, 3-year-old Nazia, and one-year-old Ali Sher. All the bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital for autopsy. Later in the evening, the funeral of the 11 victims was held in Village Haliajvi Sharif, Pano Aqil, and they were laid to rest in a local graveyard.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, the grandfather, Wahabullah Indhar, has a criminal history.

He had killed his own brother some time ago. He has a long history of mental illness too and even remained interned at the Gudu Bundar Psychiatry Institute, Hyderabad. According to police, the first priority is to establish the role of any extreme psychiatric disorder from medical experts.