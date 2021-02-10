Man killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A 37-year-old man was crushed to death in Sajid Shaheed Police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that Umer Hayyat,r/o chak 54 NB,was crossing road when a speeding car hit him near 55 NB,killing him on the spot and managed to escape.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal-medico formalities.

Police registered a case against the bus driver and started investigation.