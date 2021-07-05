Man killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to police, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw near Dramanwala morr, chak 69-RB.

Consequently, Qamar s/o Sabir died on the spot, while Awais and Sehrish were injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied hospital.Meanwhile, the area police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.