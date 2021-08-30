UrduPoint.com

Man Killed

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits.

Police said here on Monday,Muhammad Zafar, 38, resident of Bhalwal city,was travelling on motorcycle to home when a rashly-driven passenger bus coming from opposite direction hit him. Consequently, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities and registered case against the bus driver.

