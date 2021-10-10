Man killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in Quaidabad police limits here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Irfan, resident of Quaidabad, was going to market on a bike when three unknown armed men fired gunshots at him near Chohaa village, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled from the scene.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.The incident was stated to be the result of some old enmity.

Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.