Man Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A man was gunned down after a minor brawl at Salam area under the jurisdiction of Phularwan Police station,here on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Liaqat Ali (40) had a minor dispute with Saleem and others on some domestic matters.

On the day of incident Saleem and other armed persons killed him after opening fire at him.

Police concern reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

