Man killed, 19 injured in accidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed and 19 others were injured in two accidents near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a rashly driven truck collided with another parked truck near Syed wala Motorway, Jarranwala.

As a result, Mohsin Ali was killed while Akash Ali and Irfan were injured and shifted to the THQ Jarrannwala.

Meanwhile, 17 people, including women, were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Samundri bypass near Chak No 65 wala. Asim, Ijaz, Yaseen, Tayyab, Awais, Sabran Bibi, Sugran Bibi, Noorain Kausar, Naziran Bibi, shamim, shahbaz, Subhan, Muhammad Asim, Tayyab, Samiullah, Hassan Khan and Farhan were injured and shifted to the THQ Samundri.