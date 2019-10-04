UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, 19 Injured In Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:09 PM

Man killed, 19 injured in accidents in Faisalabad

A man was killed and 19 others were injured in two accidents near here on Friday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed and 19 others were injured in two accidents near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a rashly driven truck collided with another parked truck near Syed wala Motorway, Jarranwala.

As a result, Mohsin Ali was killed while Akash Ali and Irfan were injured and shifted to the THQ Jarrannwala.

Meanwhile, 17 people, including women, were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Samundri bypass near Chak No 65 wala. Asim, Ijaz, Yaseen, Tayyab, Awais, Sabran Bibi, Sugran Bibi, Noorain Kausar, Naziran Bibi, shamim, shahbaz, Subhan, Muhammad Asim, Tayyab, Samiullah, Hassan Khan and Farhan were injured and shifted to the THQ Samundri.

Related Topics

Injured Motorway Man Samundri Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

40 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

45 minutes ago

Traffic training course continues

34 seconds ago

Seminar on World Mental Health Day

36 seconds ago

1,600 traffic wardens to perform duty during Pak-S ..

38 seconds ago

Cryptocurrencies can help create 'parallel society ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.