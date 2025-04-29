Open Menu

Man Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Man killed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a moving train near Seetal Mari Gate, rescue sources said on Monday.

According to official, the victim,believed to be around 40 years old,was crossing the railway track when the train struck him, killing him on the spot.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital,while police launched efforts to trace the deceased family.

