Man Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a moving train near Seetal Mari Gate, rescue sources said on Monday.
According to official, the victim,believed to be around 40 years old,was crossing the railway track when the train struck him, killing him on the spot.
The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital,while police launched efforts to trace the deceased family.
Recent Stories
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All parties in Kurram starts handing over weapons: Officials1 minute ago
-
PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
Dr Hafiz Baber appointed as MS, THQ12 minutes ago
-
Man killed12 minutes ago
-
Heat wave fuels surge in solar panel sales in twin Cities12 minutes ago
-
Court extended interim bail of PTI founder's wife12 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah congratulates nation on rejection of Controversial Canal Project12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 124,800 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Law minister holds high-level security meeting, reviews counter-terrorism strategy22 minutes ago
-
Wah varsity clinches 3rd position in consumer product competition32 minutes ago
-
World Malaria Day 2025 commemorated in Larkana51 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring top-notch facilities for hajj pilgrims: Director Hajj Operation Punjab52 minutes ago