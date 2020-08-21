Man killed, 2 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while another two injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said on Friday that Nadeem Yasin,resident of Chak No. 113 SB along with his wife Sumaira Bibi and daughter Alishba, was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when a speeding car hit the two-wheelers near Pull 111 SB.

Consequently, Nadeem died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Teaching hospital.

Police registered a case against the unknown car driver and started investigation.