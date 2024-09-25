Man Killed, 2 Others Receive Injuries In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A man was killed and two others inured when dumper hit a truck here on Wednesday on Kushab road.
The police spokesperson said a mechanic was repairing a truck on the raod, when a speedy dumper hit it.
As a result, the owner of truck named Usman died on the spot while two persons including mechanic received injuries, he added.
The body and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
