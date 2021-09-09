UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, 2 Women Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Man killed, 2 women injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two women injured in a road accident on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Allah Ditta, along with his wife Perveen Bibi and niece Sonia, was going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding van near Marri Pattan, tehsil Tandlianwala.

As a result, Allah Ditta was killed on-the-spot while Perveen and Sonia suffered injuries. They were rushed to Rural Health Center, Gogera Bungalow.

Related Topics

Injured Road Accident Wife Man Van Tandlianwala Women

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St ..

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

21 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

36 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

44 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

51 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.