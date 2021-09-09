Man Killed, 2 Women Injured In Road Accident
Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two women injured in a road accident on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, Allah Ditta, along with his wife Perveen Bibi and niece Sonia, was going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding van near Marri Pattan, tehsil Tandlianwala.
As a result, Allah Ditta was killed on-the-spot while Perveen and Sonia suffered injuries. They were rushed to Rural Health Center, Gogera Bungalow.