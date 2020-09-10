Man killed, 3 injured in faisalabad

A person was killed while three others suffered injuries when a bus overturned near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed while three others suffered injuries when a bus overturned near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding bus (LYS-555) of a private company was on its way when it overturnednear Charaghabad interchange, Jhang road.

As a result, Arif s/o Ismael, resident of Makuana area, was killed on the spot while three others--- Hafiz Mehdi Hayyat, Khizer Hayyat and Amjad Ali suffered injuries. They were rushed to DHQ hospital, Jhang.