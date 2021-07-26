Man killed, 3 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A person was killed while three others, including a woman, were injured in a road accident on M-3 near tehsil Samundri Interchange on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a car was hit by a vehicle on M-3 near tehsil Samundri.

As a result, car driver Yamin s/o Younas was killed on the spot, while three persons including Liaqat Ali, Sharifan Bibi and Yousaf Ghouri sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital by the motorway police.