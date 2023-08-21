Man killed, 4 injured in neighbourhood clash

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A minor dispute between neighbours over a motorbike using a raucous silencer flared up into a violent armed clash, ending up in the killing of a man and injuries to 4 others including a child and a woman.

According to SHO Pinyari police station Tahir Mughal, the clash happened in the Shah Latif Town area between Chandio and Soomro families here on Monday.

The police identified the slain person as Nazeer Soomro and the injured as Parveen and a child Sajid was injured.

The police arrested four suspects and recovered two weapons from their possession as well.

The SHO informed that the Soomro family often complained to the neighbours about a young man from the Chandio family whose motorbike's silencer caused loud noises.

He added that the 2 families were supposed to sit together to sort out the issue on Monday but a clash preceded the efforts to resolve the issue.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem. The injured were also shifted to the same hospital.