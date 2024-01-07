Man killed, 4 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A man was killed while 5 others sustained injuries as a truck trawler struck carts and a bike parked by the roadside in the Liaquat Colony area.

According to the police, the incident happened near Pakistan Bakery late on Saturday night in the jurisdiction of Sakhi Pir police station.

The police identified the deceased person as 45-year-old Shahid Hussain Bhatti, a local resident.

The injured including 60 years old Mushtaq, 50 years old Muhammad Shahid, 40 years old Javed and 35 years old Waseem were injured in the accident.

They all were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Sakhi Pir police arrested the truck driver Iqbal, who belongs to Multan.

He was earlier caught and manhandled by the local people who later handed him over to the police.

The incident's FIR has not been registered so far.