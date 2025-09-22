Man killed, 4 other injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

TALAGANG Sep 22 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) A man on Monday was killed while four others received critical injuries when a tractor-trolley overturned near Danda Shah Bilwal Ghambir bridge due to over speeding, Rescue 1122 sources said on Monday.

They said as a result, a man identified as Ismail 25 year old died on the spot while four others received critical injuries.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tasneem Hospital, they added.

APP/zht/378