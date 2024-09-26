Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man namely Shabir Ahmed on Thursday was killed while four others injured as a tractor trolley overturned at Head Sulmaniki Road.
Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), a spokesperson said.
The injured were identified as Fiaz, Ali Hamza, Nazar Muhammad and Wasim.
The police have registered a case.
APP/mgh/378
