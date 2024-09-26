Man killed, 4 others injured in road mishap

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man namely Shabir Ahmed on Thursday was killed while four others injured as a tractor trolley overturned at Head Sulmaniki Road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), a spokesperson said.

The injured were identified as Fiaz, Ali Hamza, Nazar Muhammad and Wasim.

The police have registered a case.

