Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Man killed, 4 others injured in road mishap

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man namely Shabir Ahmed on Thursday was killed while four others injured as a tractor trolley overturned at Head Sulmaniki Road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), a spokesperson said.

The injured were identified as Fiaz, Ali Hamza, Nazar Muhammad and Wasim.

The police have registered a case.

