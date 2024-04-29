Man killed, 5 injured in clash between 2 groups

An elderly person was killed and 5 others were injured in a clash between two groups in Murshidabad area in the limits of SITE police station here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An elderly person was killed and 5 others were injured in a clash between two groups in Murshidabad area in the limits of SITE police station here on Monday.

SHO SITE police station Malik Javed Iqbal informed that 65 years old Eid Nazeer Khan was shot dead while his son 30 years old Shahid Nazeer and nephews 30 years old Zaheer Gul and 25 years old Muhammad Nazeer were injured.

Two of the injured persons belonged to the other group which escaped after the incident.

According to the SHO, the man who fired gunshots during the clash had been identified as 70 years old Gul Bagh.

He was allegedly accompanied by his son Nabi Bux Khan and son in law Muzamil Khan, both of whom were also reportedly injured in the fight.

The SHO told that both the families belong to Attock district of KPK where they were locked in a dispute over property.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.The dead body as well as the injured persons were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem and medical treatment.

The family of the slain person later staged a sit-in protest outside the press club.