SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::A man, identified as Khalid, was killed and seven others were injured in a collision between two cars near village Ladher, Daska tehsil here on Sunday.

Rescuers shifted the injured to local hospital in a critical condition.

Police shifted the body to local hospital for autopsy and started investigating in this regard.