SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::A man was killed by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mohallah Islamia Park in Civil Lines Police Station area on Sunday.

According to police, Irfan (32) was sleeping in his room when some unidentified persons entered his room, killed him and fled the scene.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.