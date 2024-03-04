Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

A man killed and eight injured in an accident among 4 vehicles including a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Khanote in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A man killed and eight injured in an accident among 4 vehicles including a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Khanote in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to Jamshoro police, the coach heading to Karachi from Larkana collided with a car coming from the opposite direction following which 2 jeeps rammed into those vehicles.

The police told that a passerby who was crossing the road was killed in the accident. The deceased was identified as 40 years old Shahid Solangi, a local resident.

Engr Naeem Ansari, Section Officer Health Department Hasnain Ahmed Abbassi, driver Naseer Jalbani and other injured persons were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far but the police have impounded the vehicles.