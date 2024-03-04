Open Menu

Man Killed, 8 Injured In Collision Among Four Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

A man killed and eight injured in an accident among 4 vehicles including a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Khanote in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A man killed and eight injured in an accident among 4 vehicles including a passenger coach on the Indus Highway near Khanote in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to Jamshoro police, the coach heading to Karachi from Larkana collided with a car coming from the opposite direction following which 2 jeeps rammed into those vehicles.

The police told that a passerby who was crossing the road was killed in the accident. The deceased was identified as 40 years old Shahid Solangi, a local resident.

Engr Naeem Ansari, Section Officer Health Department Hasnain Ahmed Abbassi, driver Naseer Jalbani and other injured persons were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far but the police have impounded the vehicles.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicles Road Car Man Larkana Jamshoro FIR From Coach

Recent Stories

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

7 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

7 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen appre ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

2 minutes ago
 Two robbers' gangs busted

Two robbers' gangs busted

2 minutes ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

2 minutes ago
Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto refer ..

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto reference

2 minutes ago
 Pending dues of Rs 7.5m paid to 53 people

Pending dues of Rs 7.5m paid to 53 people

2 minutes ago
 Begum Tehsin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Begum Tehsin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summon ..

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summons Sindh PA session on March 7

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive ends in district

Anti-polio drive ends in district

2 minutes ago
 President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his el ..

President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan