Man Killed Accidentally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed when a pistol went off accidentally in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Farhan Rafiq of Lahore had come to People's Colony No 2 Faisalabad to see his sister and her family members.

He was busy in cleaning his pistol when it went off accidently, injuring him seriously.

He was rushed to an area hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

