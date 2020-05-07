UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Accidentally In Kasur

Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

Man killed accidentally in kasur

A man was killed when his shawl got entangled in thresher machine here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed when his shawl got entangled in thresher machine here on Thursday.

According to police,Muhammad Arshad r/o chak no 14 Changa Manga, was harvesting his wheat crop in thresher machine when all of the sudden his shawl got stuck in machine and he died on the spot by strangulation.

Further investigation was underway.

