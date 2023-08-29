Man killed after being hit by train

A man was killed when he was hit by a train near HITEC University a few kilometers from the Taxila Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was killed when he was hit by a train near HITEC University a few kilometers from the Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, Azam Khan, who belonged to Taxila, while trying to save his cow from being hit by a train, lost his control and fell on the railway track, resulting in being crushed by the Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar express and died on the spot.

The police moved the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and was handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.