Man Killed After Being Hit By Train
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A man was killed by train while crossing rail track near Deen colony in the limits of factory area police,here on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said that Muhammad zafar(55) r/o Deen colony was crossing the rail track while a train hit him.He suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.
The dead body was handed over to heirs.
