Man killed after being hit by train

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A man was killed by train while crossing rail track near Deen colony in the limits of factory area police,here on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammad zafar(55) r/o Deen colony was crossing the rail track while a train hit him.He suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.

The dead body was handed over to heirs.