LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man was hit to death by a train near here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that 25-year-old Ghulam Mustafa was crossing the railway track near Bhachoki when Karachi-bound Khyber-Mail train hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.