Man killed after being hit by train in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A person was killed after being hit by train in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police station near Shoba Bazaar here on Monday.

According to police, the person was walking on railway track when fast approaching train hit him and he died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Irfanullah, a resident of Syed Hassan Pir Road Momand Abad, Peshawar.

Police have shifted the body to Lady Reading Hospital for autopsy. Later, the body was handed over to his relatives after fulfilling legal formalities.