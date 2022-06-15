UrduPoint.com

Man Killed After Falling From Bus

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A passenger was killed after he fell from the roof of a moving bus near Jhal flyover, Sammundri road here Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that some passengers were travelling on the roof top of a bus when all of sudden one of them fell down.

He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The victim was identified as Umar Farooq, resident of chak 206-RB, Dijkot.

Rescue team handed over the body to the concerned police.

