Man killed after falling into well in Kasur

A young man was killed after he fell into well here in the area of Talwandi police station

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A young man was killed after he fell into well here in the area of Talwandi police station.

According to police on Friday,Muhammad Jamil,resident of village Talwandi,was renovating his tube well while sitting on a wooden board.Suddenly,the board broke and he fell into well.The locals pulled out the injured man and shifted him to hospital,where he succumbed to serious head injuries.

Futher investigation was underway.