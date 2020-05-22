UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed After Falling Into Well In Kasur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:03 PM

Man killed after falling into well in Kasur

A young man was killed after he fell into well here in the area of Talwandi police station

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A young man was killed after he fell into well here in the area of Talwandi police station.

According to police on Friday,Muhammad Jamil,resident of village Talwandi,was renovating his tube well while sitting on a wooden board.Suddenly,the board broke and he fell into well.The locals pulled out the injured man and shifted him to hospital,where he succumbed to serious head injuries.

Futher investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Young Man

Recent Stories

Iran's Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is ..

2 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements ensured on Eid ul ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Protection of vulnerable segments topmost priorit ..

2 minutes ago

Tareen says Shahzad Akbar was misreporting the fac ..

27 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: No China growth target; Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.