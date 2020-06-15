UrduPoint.com
Man Killed After Trailer Hits Motorcycle In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a trailer near Jahanian bypass Monday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a trailer near Jahanian bypass Monday morning.

Motorcyclists were going somewhere when the long vehicle,TLR-406 (Balochistan), hit them causing death of Shahid s/o Abdul Sattar on the spot.

Afzal s/o Fazal sustained injuries and was rushed to THQ hospital Jahanian by Rescue 1122 for treatment.

Rescuers said that both the persons were residents of Chak 135/10-R, Jahanian.

