Man Killed, Another Escapes In Feud-driven Shooting In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A man was killed and another narrowly escaped after gunmen ambushed them in a targeted attack linked to a longstanding family feud in the Kirri Shamozai area.

According to a report filed at Khoi Bahara Police Station, Kareem Shah, a resident of Kirri Shamozai, stated that he and his 55-year-old brother-in-law named Lal Shah, were going to Kareem's residence when they were ambushed near the house of Hasti Khan.

The assailants—identified as Daud Khan and Muhammad Farhan, sons of Munir Shah, and Aamir, son of Qabil Shah—allegedly appeared on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire.

Kareem Shah survived the attack unharmed, but Lal Shah was fatally shot and died on the spot.

The complainant cited an ongoing family feud involving previous incidents of violence as the motive behind the attack. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

