Man Killed, Another Escapes In Feud-driven Shooting In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A man was killed and another narrowly escaped after gunmen ambushed them in a targeted attack linked to a longstanding family feud in the Kirri Shamozai area.
According to a report filed at Khoi Bahara Police Station, Kareem Shah, a resident of Kirri Shamozai, stated that he and his 55-year-old brother-in-law named Lal Shah, were going to Kareem's residence when they were ambushed near the house of Hasti Khan.
The assailants—identified as Daud Khan and Muhammad Farhan, sons of Munir Shah, and Aamir, son of Qabil Shah—allegedly appeared on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire.
Kareem Shah survived the attack unharmed, but Lal Shah was fatally shot and died on the spot.
The complainant cited an ongoing family feud involving previous incidents of violence as the motive behind the attack. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance2 minutes ago
-
Seminar at UoS highlights role of ‘Safe City Project’ in crime control2 minutes ago
-
PINS launches 'Zero Day Surgery' for spinal trauma2 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University organises workshop on modern teaching concepts2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah2 minutes ago
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori12 minutes ago