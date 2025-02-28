Open Menu

Man Killed, Another Injured In Firing On Judicial Complex Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Man killed, another injured in firing on judicial complex incident

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The unidentified person on Friday opened indiscriminate firing and killed a man and injured another.

The police said the dead body had been identified as Ali Abbas Cheema and the injured as Ahtasham.

The culprit managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The police has started search operation to arrest the outlaw.

APP/kfa/378

Recent Stories

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

41 minutes ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

52 minutes ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

2 hours ago
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

2 hours ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan