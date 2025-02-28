Man killed, another injured in firing on judicial complex incident

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The unidentified person on Friday opened indiscriminate firing and killed a man and injured another.

The police said the dead body had been identified as Ali Abbas Cheema and the injured as Ahtasham.

The culprit managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The police has started search operation to arrest the outlaw.

