Man killed, another injured in house fires

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was burnt alive and another sustained injuries in two incidents of house fires on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in house when a fire broke out due to gas heater and engulfed the entire house in Dijkot area.

As a result, he received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot.

In another incident, a fire erupted in a house in Nighabanpura due to gas leakage. As a result, one Khubaib received burn injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Rescue-1122 teams extinguished the fires later on.