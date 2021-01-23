UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed, Another Injured In House Fires

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Man killed, another injured in house fires

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was burnt alive and another sustained injuries in two incidents of house fires on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in house when a fire broke out due to gas heater and engulfed the entire house in Dijkot area.

As a result, he received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot.

In another incident, a fire erupted in a house in Nighabanpura due to gas leakage. As a result, one Khubaib received burn injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Rescue-1122 teams extinguished the fires later on.

Related Topics

Fire Died Man Gas

Recent Stories

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

3 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized at Press Club

4 minutes ago

PTI's promise to fix institutions being fulfilled: ..

5 minutes ago

Reconstruction work on cemetery, place for funeral ..

5 minutes ago

Missiles Launched Toward Baghdad Airport, No Casua ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 767 more pe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.